Bolisetty’s unbeaten 52 spurs NY Tri State U-15s to 91-run win

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – One of three grounds to host First-Class cricket in the City, Everest was blessed with brilliant sunshine yesterday when the touring New York Tri State U-15 side defeated a Georgetown combined U-15 line up by 91 runs.

Led by a rear guard unbeaten 52 from 77 balls and decorated with six boundaries by man-of-the-match, fast bowler Anirudh Bolisetty who shared in an unfinished last wicket stand of 56 with left-arm spinner Ansh Rai, who made 13 not out, rallied the tourists from 105-9 to 161-9.

Tannish Dongre who smashed four fours in a shot-filled 19, Ali Virk (17), Utkavsh Srivastava 14 and Mukund Rao (13) were the others to reach double figures.Everest’s 14-year-old leg-spinner Nityanand Mathura had 3-27, 11-year-old Transport Sports Club’s leggie Reyaz Latif 2-25 and Bel Air Rubis’s off-spinner Arun Gainda 2-19 were the main wicket-takers.

National U-19 female off-spinner Omadive Matadin was the only girl in the game and she had Virk caught and bowled to end with 1-4 from three overs.

The combined unit fell for 80 with only Romeo Deonarine (13) and John Persaud (11) reaching double figures as Elamurugan and Srivastava had two wickets each.

The GT Combined U-15s asked the NY Tri State to bat and Dongre began in explosive fashion spanking John Persuad for three consecutive boundaries in the day’s third over before he was beaten in the flight and bowled as the pint size Latif made the break through at 22-1.

Skipper Nayan Elamurugan (1) was bowled by the impressive Latif who was not afraid to flight the ball and the Americans had lost their best batsman at 34-2.

Srivastava counter-attacked and clobbered a free-hit for the game’s only six but Gainda had the last laugh when he trapped him LBW for 14 at 56-3.

Rao then pushed forward tentatively to Gainda and was bowled at 66-4 before Saharsh Shwethan (3) was bowled by Romeo Deonarine at 69-5.

Mathura was introduced, had Mihir Patwardhan stumped before he had scored at 72-6 before he quickly removed Arya Gorg and Aryan Singh and when Matadin held a catch off her own bowling at 105-9 to end Virk’s brief counter-attack, the local lads were in the driver’s seat.

However,13-year-old Bolisetty, who pulled Jerimiah Williams for four to reach his half century from 74 balls with six boundaries and found a useful ally in last man Rai and the pair carried the score 161 with their frustrating last wicket partnership.

When the local team began their run-chase in sweltering heat on a slow track and fairly fast outfield they lost both of their openers with Joshua Persaud (2) departing at 9-1, while Raul Prashad took 56 balls to score five be he was dismissed at 39.

Deonarine and Skipper Mathura carried to score to 48 before Deonarine (13) was trapped LBW in overcast conditions. But despite a couple of catches going down of Rai’s bowling, only John Persaud of the others reached double figures as the visitors, who lost in Berbice and their game against GCC and their second ended in a no result, recorded a win.

The New York Tri State U-15s will play their fourth game tomorrow when they face Transport Sports Club at Bourda.

At the conclusion of the game Trophies were presented by Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall. The Man-of-the-Match was Bolisetty and he collected a trophy, while there was also a one for the winning team.