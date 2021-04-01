Bandits snatch $2M in cash from Superbet owner

Kaieteur News – A businessman, who owns two Superbet outlets and manages several others on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD), was on Tuesday evening terrorised by two armed bandits, who approached him in his driveway and robbed him of over $2Million in cash.

According to police, the robbery occurred sometime around 22:25 hrs. in front of his WBD residence.

Kaieteur News understands that the man had just pulled up in his driveway, after visiting all of his outlets, and had in his possession the money, when he was attacked by the gunmen.

He reported to police that as he was about to exit his motorcar, the two identifiable suspects, both clad in dark coloured clothing approached him and held him at gunpoint. The businessman recalled that one of the suspects placed a gun to his abdomen and the other placed a gun to his head, and said, “Don’t say anything, where is the money?”

It was reported that one of the perpetrators entered the man’s car and collected the two bags containing the money and a bunch of keys, while the other robbed him of his cellular phone, along with his car and house keys. After committing the robbery the men reportedly escaped in a black wagon (car) and headed in an unknown direction.

According to police, checks were made in the area for the men and any car fitting the description, but they came up empty handed. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.