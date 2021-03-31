WCB Pensioner brutally chopped to death in home

Latest update March 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 68-year-old pensioner of West Coast Berbice, who lived alone, was found murdered in his home with chop wounds about his face, torso and arms yesterday by police and relatives. Dead is Surajdeo Deochand, of Lot 35, No.3 Village, West Coast Berbice.
Relatives of the dead man told Kaieteur News that they received a call around 17:30 hrs. yesterday informing them that Deochand was chopped up in the home. “Somebody call and seh how somebody chop up uncle and then we call the police and when they go they see he chop up,” a grieving relative said.
A nephew who did not want to be named said that his uncle’s body was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital and when he arrived, he saw him wrapped in a sheet on the stretcher. He said that he unwrapped the sheet and saw that Deochand’s hand was severed, his stomach had chop wounds and his face was also brutally disfigured with chops.
Up to press time, the police were still on the scene. Kaieteur News was reliably informed that Deochand was one of the men accused in the double murder of the two teenage boys from No. 3 Village. He was previously detained and released during the police investigations.
