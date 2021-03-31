Two police ranks being questioned over wounding of GDF ranks

Kaieteur News – Two police ranks are being questioned at the Mackenzie Police Station for allegedly participating in the wounding of two Guyana Defence Force ranks, one of whom still remains hospitalized. Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter, told Kaieteur News, that information was received that two policemen were involved in the fight and they are being questioned.

One of the victims, 30-year-old, Corporal Selwyn Cummerbatch, who received stabs about his body, including his face, with a bottle and was beaten, remains warded at the Linden Hospital Complex. Winter said when he is discharged, he will be asked to identify the police officers who are being questioned. His condition remains stable, but serious.

The other officer, 27-year-old, Terrence Collins, was also beaten but was treated and sent away. According to Winter, the incident occurred at a party at Block 22, Wismar, last Saturday. This newspaper was told that the officers allegedly were the instigators of the fight and with the help of friends and relatives, physically assaulted the victims. Investigations are ongoing.