Two more persons die from COVID-19

Latest update March 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 231 deaths.
Dead is a 56-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry’s press release both persons died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, the MoH also recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10,192.
The dashboard shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 58 persons are in the institutional isolation, 893 in home isolation and 18 persons are institutional quarantine. To date 8,998 recoveries have been recorded.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022… – debuts for 19 year-old's Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Nicholai Andrews By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations &...
