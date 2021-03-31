Two more persons die from COVID-19

Latest update March 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 231 deaths.
Dead is a 56-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry’s press release both persons died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, the MoH also recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10,192.
The dashboard shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 58 persons are in the institutional isolation, 893 in home isolation and 18 persons are institutional quarantine. To date 8,998 recoveries have been recorded.

