Official Gazette made accessible to social media users

Kaieteur News – As part of steps to make the Official Gazette more accessible to the public, the Ministry of Legal Affairs has started publishing the document via social media. Since its Facebook debut, social media users have been encouraged to like and share contents of Guyana’s Official Gazette page.

The Official Gazette is the document by which all-important legal notices are made available to the public.

The document is usually available via the Ministry of Legal Affairs’ website, but recently Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, S.C., announced that efforts will be made to have the gazette publicized through various methods, thereby making it more readily available to the public. Nandlall made these comments as he announced several plans to strengthen the laws and systems to combat property fraud.

Nandlall explained that there are dozens of instances in which Guyanese have lost their properties by way of fraud “through no fault of theirs,” but owing to a lack of understanding of the laws and systems that govern the sale and transfer of properties.

The Attorney General said that one of the main reasons that fraud is happening, is due to the inaccessibility of the Official Gazette. He said that steps would be taken to make the gazette more accessible to the public.

“The Office of the President cannot be the only place at which the Official Gazette can be purchased. The Office of the President is not accessible to all members of the public and the aura and environment of the Office of the President is one that can be intimidating… to many persons,” Nandlall said, adding that there is no reason why the Gazette cannot be accessible at Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), Post Offices or even popular stores and shops, across the country.

Additionally, he said, following discussions with the Guyana National Printers Limited on improving the accessibility of the Official Gazette, he is in the process of crafting a Cabinet paper to support the initiative.

He suggested that this could be a method of protecting citizens and their properties against fraudulent activities.

“We can also put it on social media, on popular websites for which the public has easy access,” Nandlall said, of plans to have the Official Gazette popularized and publicized.

In the meantime, AG Nandlall, encourages the public to familiarize themselves with the Official Gazette and to continuously check the updated publications to ensure that their properties are not listed for sale. The Attorney General also said that, there needs more public education on the matter as “everyone has a duty to protect their property.”