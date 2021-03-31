Man who allegedly forged court order, obtained $45M, charged

Kaieteur News – A man, who allegedly forged a court order and obtained $45M from a Chinese national, yesterday appeared in court and was placed on $350,000 bail.

The defendant, Avery Grant, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. He denied both charges after they were read to him.

It is alleged that between June 14, 2016, and October 31, 2017, at Georgetown, Grant conspired with person or persons to forge one order of the Supreme Court of Judicature, purporting to show that same order was made by Justice, Jainarine Singh, knowing same to be forged.

The latter charge, alleged that between June 14, 2016, and June 27, 2016, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of $45M from Ying Xin Su, by falsely pretending to her that he was the owner of property situated at Lot B&C East of New Public Road, being portion of the North Half of Plantation Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and that he was in the position to sell same knowing same to be false.

According to the facts of the charge, Grant and Ying Xin Su are known to each other. It was further stated that during the year 2016, Ying was searching for a property to rent and Grant approached her and showed her the property situated at Lot B&C East of New Public Road, and told her that he is the owner of the property.

The woman and Grant subsequently entered into an agreement of sale and purchase. They agreed that the selling price of the property would be $45M and Grant reportedly told the woman that he has a real estate agent who can assist with the property.

It was later discovered that a forged court order was prepared to have a transport of the property in the victim’s name. After Ying discovered that the property did not belong to Grant, a report was made to the police station. An investigation was launched and Grant was later arrested and slapped with two charges.

Chief Magistrate, McLennan, granted the defendant bail in the sum of $350,000 for both charges and the matter was adjourned to April 14, 2021.