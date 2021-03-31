Lusignan East overcome Rising Star

Latest update March 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Lusignan East defeated Rising Star by 20 runs to win the open final of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball cricket competition on Sunday at Lusignan.
Batting first, Lusignan East managed 66-4 off their allotted five overs.
Christopher Chowan made 39 not out, while Joshua Willis took 2-30.
Rising Star responded with 46-6. Mahesh Jagdeo made 20 as Krishanand Jailall had 2-8.
Chowan was named man-of-the-match.
