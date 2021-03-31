Guyanese T&T-based Delroy Tyrrell wins full scholarship

Kaieteur News – Guyanese Trinidad-based swimmer Delroy Tyrrell has been awarded a Full Scholarship to study Biology at the Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky, U.S.A. The Tidal Wave Aquatics swimmer received the Christian Leadership Wesley Scholarship. Each year, the Wesley Scholars Programme selects two undergraduate students who show promise to become future leaders in the church. Wesley Scholars receive a scholarship for full tuition, room and board.

Delroy Tyrrell, who is in upper six at the Trinity College, will swim for the Lindsey Wilson College swim team, the Blue Raiders. The swimmer is currently preparing to complete his upper six studies, while preparing for the next ASATT Long Course swim meet in May where he hopes to register a qualifying time in the 100 backstrokes for Junior Pan-Ams later this year.

This is the first time that an international student has been given the award and also the first time that a swimmer is the recipient.

Delroy will leave in August to begin his studies and swimming career with Lindsey Wilson College. His parents, sibling, family and friends wish him all the best and are thankful to God and his coaches Mrs. Hazel Haynes and Chabeth Haynes for their tireless effort over the years.