‘Golden Jaguars’ maul ‘The Baha Boyz’ 4-0 to restore qualification hope

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022…

– debuts for 19 year-old’s Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Nicholai Andrews

By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s flagship Senior Men’s National Team aka ‘Golden Jaguars’ trounced Bahamas’ ‘Baha Boyz’ in commanding style, 4-0 yesterday, at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic to restore hopes of qualifying for the second round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Playing their home game away and the second and final of this March window of the Concacaf leg of qualifying, Guyana rebounded from a 0-3 loss to Trinidad and Tobago last Thursday also here in the Dominican Republic to be back in the race, Saint Kitts and Nevis heads Group F with 6-points from their two matches with Trinidad and Tobago on 4 from two, Guyana 3 from two, Puerto Rico one from two and Bahamas 0 from their two matches.

Head Coach Márcio Máximo did promise that his charges would be much more disciplined in their approach to the game and that was evident as they controlled and dominated the Bahamas team for the entire match.

It did not take long for the hungry ‘Golden Jaguars’ to stamp their authority, defender Terrence Vancooten rising above his opponents to head in a free kick that was taken by Callum Harriott in the 8th minute.

It was the first goal for Guyana in the qualifying campaign and it brought a great deal of ease to the team and coaching staff and set the tone for the remainder of the match. The domination of the game continued for Guyana with chances being created but not being capitalised upon.

The Guyana team played more like they are known for with the likes of Emery Welshman, Trayon Bobb, Keanu Marsh-Brown, Harriott, Kadel Daniel and company creating various challenges for the Bahamas.

No more goals came in the opening stanza of the match and while the Guyanese enjoyed a slim one goal advantage, Coach Máximo was not pleased with their performance and informed that he was very pointed with his charges at the break.

Training here in the Dominican Republic where the team spent two-weeks was intense and followed a particular pattern and plan and that’s what Máximo said he wanted to see, more intensity in play.

The second half saw a much improved display from the ‘Golden Jaguars’ as the hunger for goals was re-ignited; their dominance of the game of course, continued.

On 54 minutes, Kadell Daniels finally doubled the lead even as the rain came to cool things down; the match kicking off in blazing sun at 15:00hrs here in Santo Domingo. With five substitutes available, Máximo opted for fresh legs in the 70th minute when he made a double change.

Pernel Schultz replaced Keanu Marsh-Brown, while the nippy and aggressive 18 year-old Omari Glasgow (baby of the team) came in for Callum Harriott. This move invigorated the Guyanese with Glasgow getting into the act almost immediately.

Marsh-Brown just before being substituted missed a penalty that was saved by the Bahamian goalie, Ian Lowe, Welshman being the player who was brought down in the area.

Nonetheless, Guyana continued to be the aggressor and five minutes after his introduction and in only his second match at this level, Glasgow inked his name in the history books by scoring a classical free kick just outside the box; he placed the ball like a matured player into the right corner, beating the wall and Lowe in the process.

It was a proud moment for the youngster, a product the GFF Academy Training Centre who has a bright future ahead of him. Three minutes later, Guyana made its third change when Trayon Bobb made way for debutant 19 year-old Bournemouth FC midfielder, Nathan Moriah-Welsh another of the young and fearless players.

His youthful exuberance, like Glasgow brought more energy into the Guyanese offensive play as they combined to run down the Bahamas defenders from both flanks. And, another double change came in the 82nd minute when Santos FC defender, 19 year-old Nicholai Andrews was given his senior debut replacing Miguel Scarlett, while Jobe Caesar took over duties from Daniel Wilson.

With the minutes winding down, Glasgow was again in the frontline, this time he served up a mouthwatering pass across the goal in the 81st minute and accepting with glee was the ever vigilant Emery Welshman who hammered the ball into the back of the nets, goalkeeper Lowe being lout of the picture.

It was a commanding performance by the ‘Golden Jaguars’ who rebounded in style following last week’s defeat. The win was also Guyana’s first in World Cup qualifying since November 2011.

Of note Goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle replaced Akel Clarke in the starting lineup for yesterday’s contest.

Guyana’s starting X1 and subs: 1Kai McKenzie Lyle(GK), 3Matthew Briggs, 5Miquel Scarlett – 13 Nicholai Andrews (82nd), 15Terence Vancooten, 23Kadell Daniel, 7 Keanu Marsh-Brown – 12 Pernell Schultz (70th), 8Samuel Cox (C), 10Emery Welshman, 14Daniel Wilson – 6 Jobe Caesar (82nd), 11Callum Harriott – 17 Omari Glasgow (70th), 20Trayon Bobb – 21 Nathan Moriah-Welsh (78th)

Bench: 18Shan Adonis(GK), 22Akel Clarke (GK), 2Bayli Spencer-Adams, 4Jeremy Garrett, 9Kelsey Benjamin, 16Ryan Hackett, 19Nicholas McArthur.