Fisherman charged for chopping man following row over money

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old fisherman, who was arrested for reportedly chopping a man several times about his body in the company of his brother following a row over money, was yesterday released on $300,000 bail after he was charged with attempted murder.

The defendant, Joel Marks, of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast, made his first court appearance at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate, Sunil Scarce, to answer to the charge.

Marks was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that on March 22, at Kumaka, North West District, he chopped 27-year-old, Christopher Bridgemohan, of Kumaka waterfront. Magistrate Scarce, then granted the man bail and the matter was adjourned to May, 18.

Bridgemohan who is presently hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), was chopped several times about his body by two brothers, whose boat he damaged because he didn’t get the money he had wanted to borrow.

It was reported that Marks and his 34-year-old brother own a fishing boat and employed two Venezuelan men to work with them.

On the day of the incident, the 27-year-old man left his house and went to Cat Walk, Kumaka to meet the two Venezuelan nationals to borrow some money from them. Upon his arrival, he was told by the men that their boss (the suspect) did not pay them as yet. Taking that into account, Bridgemohan started to behave disorderly and armed himself with a cutlass then began lashing the boat. Moments after he left, the owners of the boat were informed of the situation and immediately left to confront the man. The report further stated that the brothers reportedly showed up at Bridgemohan’s house armed with cutlasses. There, a heated argument ensued, which later turned violent. Bridgemohan’s neighbour, who was home at the time, told police that after hearing the commotion, he went over to the man’s house and found him in a pool of blood. Immediately, an alarm was raised with the other neighbours who rendered assistance and took the injured man to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital. There, the 27-year-old was treated and examined by doctors but later had to be medevac’d to the GPHC for further attention. He was admitted in a serious but stable condition.

This publication learnt that after fleeing the scene, the other suspect who was involved in the incident, has not been arrested as yet. An investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

