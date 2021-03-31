11-year-old boy drowns at Enmore Seawall

Kaieteur News – An 11-year-old boy is now dead after a fishing trip at the Enmore Seawall, East Coast Demerara, ended terribly.

The dead child has been identified as, Latchman Ramanand, 11, of Sixth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that Latchman in the company of others left home on Monday for the Enmore Seawall, when tragedy struck. While Latchman and others were in the water fishing, the tide reportedly pulled him out to sea.

An alarm was raised and Latchman’s body was later fished out of the water on Monday afternoon. He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The investigation into the alleged drowning of 11-year-old Latchman Ramanand is ongoing.