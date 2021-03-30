UNDP funding roadmap to develop Natural Resources Ministry

Latest update March 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced that it is funding a programme to develop the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR). In a procurement notice on the UNDP’s website, the roadmap is titled: ‘Costed Strategic Framework 2021-2026.’
According to the UNDP’s request for proposals, the objective is to prepare a strategic plan for the MNR which promotes sustainable development and the integration of environmental and natural resources considerations in economic development planning. This would include the harmonization of policy and management in the petroleum, forestry, mining and other natural resources-based sectors, and better mainstreaming of protection, conservation and environmental management.
The outputs of the procurement notice request a detailed methodology, including a schedule of visits and interviews for the entire consultancy in three phases. The institution noted that this should include timelines, draft travel itineraries, if relevant, and persons to be interviewed.
Secondly, it requested a draft inception report which presents the findings of Phase 1 activities, inclusive of a training report.
“A final inception report that presents the findings of Phase 1 activities; a Phase 2 Analysis Report; a draft new Costed Strategic Framework 2021 – 2026 and consultation report; and a Final new Costed Strategic Framework 2021 – 2026.”
The UNDP has asked interested parties to refer to the website http://www.gy.undp.org for the complete Request for Proposal (RFP) for the scope and relevant instructions. Proposal must be submitted online to [email protected] by Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 09:00 hrs. (NY time).
Mar 30, 2021Kaieteur News – Several Regional Cricket Boards have issued statements following the postponement of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Annual General Meeting (AGM) due to the non-attendance of the...
Mar 30, 2021
Mar 30, 2021
Mar 30, 2021
Mar 30, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – I doubt there is a high school kid that doesn’t know the function of a magistrate and judge. They... more
Kaieteur News – Up to now, this column has not commented on the statement attributed to Vice President, Dr. Bharrat... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A commentary, published on March 8 by Camillo Gonsalves, a Minister of the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected].com