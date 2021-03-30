UNDP funding roadmap to develop Natural Resources Ministry

Kaieteur News – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced that it is funding a programme to develop the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR). In a procurement notice on the UNDP’s website, the roadmap is titled: ‘Costed Strategic Framework 2021-2026.’

According to the UNDP’s request for proposals, the objective is to prepare a strategic plan for the MNR which promotes sustainable development and the integration of environmental and natural resources considerations in economic development planning. This would include the harmonization of policy and management in the petroleum, forestry, mining and other natural resources-based sectors, and better mainstreaming of protection, conservation and environmental management.

The outputs of the procurement notice request a detailed methodology, including a schedule of visits and interviews for the entire consultancy in three phases. The institution noted that this should include timelines, draft travel itineraries, if relevant, and persons to be interviewed.

Secondly, it requested a draft inception report which presents the findings of Phase 1 activities, inclusive of a training report.

“A final inception report that presents the findings of Phase 1 activities; a Phase 2 Analysis Report; a draft new Costed Strategic Framework 2021 – 2026 and consultation report; and a Final new Costed Strategic Framework 2021 – 2026.”

The UNDP has asked interested parties to refer to the website http://www.gy.undp.org for the complete Request for Proposal (RFP) for the scope and relevant instructions. Proposal must be submitted online to [email protected] by Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 09:00 hrs. (NY time).