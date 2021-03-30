Surgery patient dies at N/A Hospital after swallowing dentures

– had reportedly told doctors he had none

Kaieteur News – A patient who was admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital to remove a foreign body from his arm ended up dying after he swallowed his dentures on the operating theatre. This development was confirmed by a relative of the patient who requested anonymity.

According to the relative, Vincent Miguel, a 42-year-old man of Orealla Village, died on Friday at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The relative said that he learnt that medical professionals at the hospital had asked Miguel if he had dentures in place, among other questions. To the question about dentures, the relative said, Miguel responded in the negative.

This publication was informed that it was while in the operating room during surgery that the dentures at the back of the man’s mouth became loose and started to move down his trachea (windpipe) where it got lodged. His lungs eventually collapsed causing his demise; the relative said he was told.

The unusual fatality first made its way into the public domain by way of a Christopher Jones’ Facebook post on Sunday. Jones is the Chief Whip of the parliamentary opposition.

This publication first reached out to Regional Chairman, David Armogan, to comment on the matter on Sunday but he said that he was unaware of the incident and had asked when it occurred. He promised to look into the matter and provide details in a subsequent call but calls to his phone went unanswered up to yesterday. Efforts to contact the Regional Health Officer (RHO) for Region Six, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, also went unanswered.

While the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Mr. Michael Khan, did answer his phone, he told Kaieteur News that he too was not aware of the incident and advised that the Medical Superintendent, Dr. Vasana Henry, was the best person to contact for a comment. However, when contacted, Dr. Henry made it pellucid that she could not speak with the media since Dr. Sharma, the RHO, had not given “the go ahead” to do so.