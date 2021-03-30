Ramnauth, Bharat spur B’ce U-15 President’s X1 to 3-wkt win

As NY Tri State U-15s lose tour opener in Berbice

By Sean Devers in Albion

Kaieteur News – At a venue which hosted five ODIs including the first ODI in the West Indies when West Indies beat Pakistan by four wickets in 1977, a Berbice U-15 President’s X1 beat the New York Tri State U-15s by three wickets last Sunday at Albion in their Guyana Tour opener.

Led by a carefully constructed match winning innings from 13-year-old Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club’s Ramesh Bharat who ‘carried his bat’ for an unbeaten 38 with a single boundary from 79 balls and 16 from 51 balls from Rampersaud Ramnauth, the Berbice U-15s reached 103-7 in 37 overs as left-arm spinner Ansh Rai bowled with immaculate control to finish with 3-24.

Left arm pacer Anivadh Bolisety supported with 2-18 for the American side, made up of players of Indian and Pakistani ancestry.

The American lads were earlier bowled out for 102 off 37.2 overs as only Skipper Nayan Elammurugah, who was run out for 20 with a four from 51 balls and Schavesh Shwethan (13) reached double figures as leg-spinner Ramnauth captured 4-15, while Afraz Bodhoo had 2-16 for the hastily put together side.

Early morning showers in Guyana’s second largest County delayed the start by two hours and resulted in the 50-over game being reduced to 40 overs per side.

The host elected to bowl on a track with some preparation moisture and a large and heavy outfield in overcast conditions and pacer Khemraj Tika trapped the left-handed Tamesh Dourge (3) at 9-1.

With the unusual sight of no fans in the Stands for a cricket match at Albion due to Covid-19 Pandemic, Nikhil Mudaliar and Elammurugah joined forces at a ground which hosted its last International match in April 1985 when New Zealand toured the West Indies.

With the Sun returning in all its glory and Coconut trees outside the ground swaying in a strong breeze, Emmuruagah backed away and slapped Tika majestically to the cover boundary in the fourth over and did the bulk of the scoring before Mudaliar (6) called for a suicidal single and was run out at 34-2.

Utkarash Srivastava was bowled by Budhoo for a duck and the team from a Country which played the first International match against Canada in 1844, were in trouble at 41-3.

Shwethan was bowled by Budhoo at 58-4, while the skipper, who departs here on April 2 for the US National U-19 trials, looked very accomplished and executed an array of delightful shots but just when he looked set for a big score he was run out at 59-5.

Without addition to the score, Ramnauth, the younger brother of West Indies U-15 batsman Rampertab Ramnauth, induced Mihir Patwardhan (7) to edge to the keeper to leave the visitors on the ropes on 59-6.

Aryan Singh (5) was bowled by pacer Aaron Craig after hitting Ramnauth back over his for a well-timed boundary before Ramnauth struck twice in quick succession as the NY Tri State were dismissed with 16 balls left in their innings.

When the host began their chase, Tulsiram Ramcharran (1) was bowled with a perfect yorker from Bolisety at 9-1 before Ramnauth and Bharat added 32 for the second wicket before the well set Ramnauth threw his wicket away with an impetuous drive off Rai and was taken at mid-off at 41-2, while Romario Ramdehol was run out for a duck at the same score.

Rai, with his extremely long hair blowing in the wind, struck again when he trapped Budhoo for five at 55-4 before Zadeem LaRose (4) was run out by a relayed throw from long-on which resulted in a direct hit and at 65-5, the Americans were back in the fray.

However, some loose bowling, especially from the skipper and ordinary fielding, allowed the Berbicians to recover and although Bolisety and Rai struck in the space of 10 runs, Dhanesh Prabhudyial (2) stayed with Bharat, who at times tried to hit the ball too hard instead of finding the gaps, to see victory achieved with 18 balls to spare.

After the game, Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President Hilbert Foster informed that after two matches were washed out in the City Coach Linden Fraser called on Saturday to organise a game for his team.

“We found a team despite the short notice which is testimony to our very efficient cricket system in Berbice,” said Foster who provided the youths with a brief history of Albion and of 19 Test players produced by Berbice.

The hard working and dedicated Foster presented the visitors with a plaque and a Trophy for their participation, while Fraser who hails from Region six, donated some coaching equipment and cash to the BCB for the continued development.

The Visitors are scheduled to play the next match today at Bourda, weather permitting.