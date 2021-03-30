Fire Service should network with neighbouring counterparts to rectify its issues – Min. Benn

Kaieteur News – In order to better equip and enhance itself when it comes to firefighting, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has urged the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to develop a better networking relationship with its neighbouring counterparts. Such a move, the Minister believes, will help to rectify some of the challenges the local Fire Service faces.

The Home Affairs Minister made this disclosure during the recent opening of the Fire Service’s Senior Officers Conference, which was held last Thursday in the auditorium of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Training Centre.

As he offered his suggestion, the Minister told the gathering “we can all learn from each other.”

“We should be able to pick up the phone and speak with the Fire Chief in Suriname, or Trinidad, or Barbados and ask them: ‘how do you do this?’ Can we exchange comrade and work on issues together?” the Minister said.

According to the Minister too, the Fire Service has been participating in some training sessions with countries in the Region, but due to the prevailing coronavirus disease, sessions are conducted virtually. Engaging in these virtual sessions, he added, would help the participating countries to understand and better each other’s posture, leadership training, and for them to inspect how things ought to be done.

Minister Benn explained further that with the training done overseas and the basic training done here in the country, the Fire Service will now have to optimize its efforts and put them into practice.

Some of the areas he highlighted that networking can be a solution to, is training as it relates to the care and use of equipment, especially the Fire Service’s major assets – the fire tenders. The Minister also mentioned the need for training for the particular use of gears, the ability to get to a point where firefighters can attack the source of the fire and the exchange of information and the exchange of expertize. He also stressed the need for a revision of the training manual, training posture and operational posture, and the best way to do this, he said, is to exchange experiences with the regional countries and other fire services.