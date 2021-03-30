Father of one killed in Melanie accident

Latest update March 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A father of one was yesterday killed in an accident on the Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara, after a canter drove into the path of his motorcycle.
The dead man has been identified as, 31-year-old, Leon Singh, of Enmore, East Coast Demerara; while the driver, a 43-year-old, resident of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, is presently in custody, as the investigation continues.
According to a police report, the accident occurred around 09:30 hrs. Involved in the accident were motor lorry, GSS 5634, and motorcycle, CH 3066.
Investigations revealed that the canter was proceeding north on the western side of the Melanie Access Road, when the driver failed to stop at that corner.
It is alleged that the driver continued to proceed north onto the Melanie Public Road, into the path of the motorcyclist, who was proceeding west on the western lane of Melanie Public Road.
This publication understands that the front of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the canter. As a result of the collision, Singh fell onto the roadway, which caused him to receive injuries to his head and about his body.
In a video seen by this publication, Singh’s body was lying face down on the roadway, as passersby gathered around and watched. A woman’s voice can be heard praying for Singh and another woman can be heard screaming in the background.
One of the women went into Singh’s pocket and took out his wallet for his identification card and another kneeled down and checked his pulse to see if he was still alive. Singh’s mangled motorcycle and the canter that was involved in the accident are also seen in the video.
The police report stated that Singh was picked up by public-spirited persons and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), but died while receiving treatment.
The driver of the canter remains in custody as police continue with their investigation.
