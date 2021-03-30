Every single one of those bullets were meant for me – says Roger Khan as Ricardo Fagundes laid to rest

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – “Every single one of those bullets were meant for me…all 20 something of those bullets were meant for me.” This was the declaration of Roger Khan yesterday as he paid tribute to his slain best friend, Ricardo Fagundes popularly known as “Paper Shorts”, who was laid to rest yesterday.

Fagundes, a biker and gold dealer, was riddled with more than 20 bullets two Sundays ago, as he exited the popular Main Street nightclub, Palm Court. The act was carried out by two men who had emerged from a heavily tinted white Toyota Fielder wagon (new model).

During his farewell service held at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club located at Thomas Lands, Georgetown, Khan made it clear that he (Khan) was the intended target and not Fagundes.

Khan began his 15-minute long tribute by referring to Fagundes as his own son before going on to share his conviction that he (Fagundes) had died in his place.

“There are many things said about my association with Ricardo, so the first thing I would like to do is clarify my relationship with him. He is not my friend, he is not my associate, he is not my worker; he is my son.”

Khan continued, “Whoever killed him, did not kill an associate, they did not kill my friend… they killed my son.”

“This was not an attack on Ricardo,” he said, adding that “Today is a difficult day for me… especially for me to face Ricardo’s friends and family because he died in my place.”

Khan also recounted his final moments with Fagundes at Palm Court. He said that they had arrived at the bar around 20:42hrs. He noted that the car, which transported the gunmen arrived an hour later.

He claimed that they waited for some 20 minutes until Fagundes stepped outside, sometime after 22:00hrs, presumably to move his (Khan’s) Ford pick-up and bring it closer to the bar. Khan explained that the gunmen were lurking to attack the person who drives the pick-up. Tragically, that night, it was Fagundes walking to the driver’s side of the pick-up, which resulted in him being killed.

As he continued his tribute, Khan said that even though he would have preferred to have taken the bullets, he believes that it was Fagundes’ appointed time to go.

He quoted Hebrews 9:27, a biblical verse, which states “people are destined to die once, and after that to face judgment”. Khan interpreted the verse by saying that “no man can determine one’s death, enemies can sit and plan but God has the final say.”

Nevertheless, Khan demanded justice for his slain friend and even lashed out at the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for not working diligently to find Fagundes’s killers.

He accused the Force of failing Fagundes and his relatives miserably by not doing its best in relation to the investigation. Khan went on to question why no roadblock was set up immediately, in order to trap the getaway car, which the gunmen used.

Khan also claimed that the police are harassing Fagundes’ family members, instead of hunting for leads in the case. He said too that investigators had told him that they could not obtain video footage where the car went because the State’s security cameras are not working.

As Khan called for justice, he passionately underscored that “history can tell us that when there is no State security, lawlessness will prevail.”

“The hearts of men bleed for justice,” he added, as he insisted that the investigation into Fagundes’ murder should be given the same importance that was given to the Henry boys’ case.

Meanwhile, the GPF, in a statement issued in direct response to Khan’s remarks, assured that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Fagundes killing were never compromised.

“This incident is being treated with every seriousness and alacrity spearheaded by investigators of the Force’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU),” the GPF stated.

The Police Force also made it clear that a comprehensive investigation is being conducted and all leads are being followed to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.