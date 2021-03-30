Berbicians celebrate a quiet Phagwah amid COVID-19

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that have been imposed on the country, Phagwah was still celebrated in sections of the country. In the Ancient County of Berbice, there were celebrations among close family members and friends on Sunday. Moreover, it wasn’t the usual Holi celebrations with persons visiting each other’s homes to play with water, the colourful abeer and powder. Rather the atmosphere was mostly somber and quiet for many.

Minister, Ashni Singh, who visited the region over the weekend for a series of public meetings, took some time Sunday, along with Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain, to visit several Mandirs in Region Six to participate in some of their celebrations. Masks were also distributed.

Hundreds of hampers were also distributed by the Minister and the regional administration.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Golden Om Dharmic Youth Organization also ensured that their Phagwah celebrations included the usual water, fun and colours on Sunday. Also joining in the excitement of the day were members of the Reliance Settlement Sanatan Mandir.

Berbicians also cooked their favourite Indian dishes to observe the day. There was an array of sweet meats that succeeded in tantalizing the taste buds.