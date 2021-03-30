A patient and organised approach can be expected from Guyana today – SMNT Head Coach Márcio Máximo

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF

Kaieteur News – Keeping in track for second- round qualification in the race to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 depends on the result of this afternoon’s crucial clash against the Bahamas from 15:00hrs at the Olympico Felix Sanchez Stadium, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Head Coach of the Guyana Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) Márcio Máximo and his charges are well aware of what is at stake and have promised that they will deliver a positive result for themselves and the nation.

Whilst stating at yesterday’s Zoom press conference involving both teams, that Guyana will be respectful of their opponents, Máximo also noted that they’ll be very organised in their approach during the encounter as well as patient.

Captain Sam Cox in his remarks said that today’s match gives his team a chance to redeem themselves following the T&T result.

“We’ve trained well and we want to amend the result from the Trinidad and Tobago game and we’re going into this one with confidence.”

Also sharing his thoughts on the match was ‘Golden Jaguar’ custodian, Kyle McKenzie-Lyle who said he was happy to be selected after two years having been out due to injury.

“It’s great to be feeling good and being a part of the group with a lot of experience now and a lot of young talent in there as well. The result against Trinidad wasn’t a reflection of how we played, we’re still a group in transition.”

The Bahamas have lost just once in their last five matches, four being played in the Nations League in 2019, they drew against Bonaire having defeated them in their first encounter. They also won both matches against the British Virgin Islands.

Their opening match in this competition on Saturday last saw them going down to visitors Saint Kitts and Nevis, 0-4 at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau. Head Coach Nesley Jean said it’s a learning experience for his young team and they are hoping to very competitive against Guyana.

Captain of the ‘Bahamian Slayersz’ also known as ‘The Baha Boyz’, Lesly St. Fleur, who is their most experienced player and leading goal scorer with 10-goals in 20-apperances, noted that said his role along with the other senior players is to help the younger players get more involved and integrated.

Quizzed on possible changes to his starting team, Máximo did not answer directly noting that if there are any, that’ll be known today. He reminded that the T&T game was close acknowledging that mistakes were made in terms of positions and that would be fixed for today’s match.

“Also, two words we need to have tomorrow (today), patience and organisation.” These qualities he believes will allow his charges to create chances.

Captain Cox also posited that his charges are all on the same page and understands what went wrong in the first game: “Like I said, we are fully prepared, got another session today (yesterday) where we will work on our shape and then we are going the game tomorrow night (tonight) with some confidence and hopefully get a good result.”

Once again, both Head Coach and Captain are calling on the nation to keep the faith and support for the team going strong.