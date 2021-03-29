Several arrested for breaching Covid-19 guidelines on Phagwah Day

Latest update March 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Region Three Police yesterday arrested several persons for breaching the Covid-19 guidelines on Phagwah day.
According to police, those arrests were made during the wee hours of the morning. Cops rolled up sometime around 02:00 am where a party was being held at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD). There were over 200 patrons in attendance.
The ranks instructed them to break up the gathering immediately. Some obeyed but they were a few who refused to comply. The delinquents were arrested and charged.
