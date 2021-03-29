Rockaway Legends presents laptop to Mahaica student

Latest update March 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News- Rockaway Legends softball team has donated a laptop to a 15 year old high school student, Menika Persaud. The presentation was made by owner of the Rockaway Legends team and CEO of Rockaway Group of Companies, Hafeez Ali.
Ali encouraged the student to remain focused on her education, while Persaud was thankful for the gesture.
Ali attended school in Mahaica and said he will continue to assist students in the area. Rockaway Legends recently won the over 50 category of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball competition at Lusignan.
Mar 29, 2021Kaieteur News– Wayne Dover, Former coach of the Golden Jaguars; Guyana senior men’s football team, believes that a big win tomorrow night against the Bahamas in their second group game of the...
Mar 29, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – Guyana has had nine executive presidents. For this discussion we will exclude the current leader, Dr.... more
Kaieteur News-The 2011 elections constituted a referendum on the Bharrat Jagdeo’s 12-year rule. It is known how that ended:... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A commentary, published on March 8 by Camillo Gonsalves, a Minister of the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]