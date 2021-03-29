Rockaway Legends presents laptop to Mahaica student

Kaieteur News- Rockaway Legends softball team has donated a laptop to a 15 year old high school student, Menika Persaud. The presentation was made by owner of the Rockaway Legends team and CEO of Rockaway Group of Companies, Hafeez Ali.

Ali encouraged the student to remain focused on her education, while Persaud was thankful for the gesture.

Ali attended school in Mahaica and said he will continue to assist students in the area. Rockaway Legends recently won the over 50 category of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball competition at Lusignan.