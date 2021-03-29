NY Tri State U-15 Skipper hopes be a professional cricketer

Has to abort Guyana tour due to National U-19 Trials

Kaieteur News- Top order batsman Nayan Elamurugan is the Captain and most accomplished batsman in the New York Tri State U-15 side which arrived from the USA last Thursday for an 11-match tour to Guyana which concludes on April 11.

The tourists’ opening game on Friday at Bourda was washed out as was their game scheduled for Saturday in the City.

However, the USA team, coached by Guyanese Linden Fraser, had a net season Saturday afternoon at a private facility in Campbellville in Georgetown.

The Team travelled to Albion in Berbice yesterday for what is hoped to be their first match.

Nayan said he was defiantly looking forward to this trip which he been waiting on for over a year and was very disappointed that there are no games as yet due to the adverse weather in the City.

The stylish batsman disclosed that the most important thing he wanted to take away from the tour was the experience of batting on different pitches.

The talented youngster has been selected for the National U-19 trails and has had abort the Guyana tour to head back to States on April 3.

“It was a pleasant surprise to be selected for US U-19 zonal Event. I will be leaving for the trials on either April 2nd or 3rd

Nayan was born in 2005 in New Jersey to parents who migrated to America from the sub-Continent of India and attends the Watchung Hills Regional High School where cricket is not played although he plays Ultimate Frisbee for the school.

The youngster who bats right handed and bowls off-spin develop

ed an early interest in cricket from watching the game on TV.

While his main goal is to play cricket professionally, he is also doing well academically and wants work in the Medical field.

“I have always wanted to be a part of the Medical Community and work to save lives and I don’t really have any hobbies as I mostly focus on Cricket and education.

My highest score is 64 and my best bowling performance was in London when I took 5-17 in seven overs including two maidens,” posited Nayan who is on his second trip to the West Indies.

Four years ago his U-13 side from the USA toured Trinidad and he has also played in his homeland of India and in England where he had the opportunity to bat on turf pitches unlike many of the others in this team who play on Matting pitches in the US.

“Cricket is growing in the US and more clubs and facilities being developed and the standard moving toward to becoming one of the main cricketing Nations so we push everyone to get better,” informed the young Captain.

“My most memorable match would be a National Finals which was played in Hutson when I was 14. I dismissed two National U-19 players,” added Nayan before thanking his entire family…his Dad, Mom and brother and his Coaches Ashok Patel and Linden Fraser for helping and inspiring him so far in his fledging career. (Sean Devers)