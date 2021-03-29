Newcomers Samuel Medas, Kevin Singh win coveted Soca & Chutney Monarch titles

Kaieteur News – Despite being newcomers, Samuel Medas and Kevin Singh delivered jaw-dropping performances that saw them being crowned as the 2021 Soca and Chutney Monarchs respectively.

Both competitions which were organized by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, were held at the National Cultural Centre on Saturday evening.

Both events were live streamed and saw 10 finalists each competing to be this year’s 592 Chutney Monarch and 592 Soca Monarch.

Although there was no crowd to cheer them on, the contestants brought their ‘A-game’ to the centre stage.

The Chutney Monarch Competition saw exhilarating performances from Roger Hinds better known as ‘Young Bill Rogers’ with his song “The Larkies (Girl) Man’’. Next was Wazir Haiff , Allisha ‘Queen Allisha’ Craig, followed by newcomer Kevin Singh also known as ‘Kevin Satrohan Singh’, Sonya Ragbeer, Chait ‘Bunty Singh’Mohalall, Anil Azeez and Annalise Azeez (duo performance), Dennis Hemerding’, Paramdai Willie, and Rudolph Kendall who went by the stage name ‘Sweet Kemdingo’.

Despite their best efforts, it was the dynamic performance of young Kevin Satrohan Singh that saw him walking away with the title of ‘Best New Contestant’ with his song “My baby Guyana”. Not only did he win that title, but at the end of the Chutney competition, Singh was crowned this year’s 592 Chutney Monarch with a total of 257 points.

Second place went to Chait Singh Mohalall also known as ‘Bunty Singh’ with his hit song “Treat yuh woman right”. Singh, with his energetic performances, scored a total of 253 points. Paramdai Willie who was the only female to make it in the top four, copped third place with a total of 247 points with her song “Meh Dulaha”. While no stranger to the competition and a former winner of the Chutney Monarch, Roger ‘Young Bill Rogers’ Hinds placed fourth with a total of 244 points.

As for the 592 Soca Monarch competition, this saw each performer doing their best to transport the virtual audience into the pre-COVID-19 Mashramani celebration mood.

First up on stage, in an eye-catching construction worker outfit was Roger Hassel better known by his stage name ‘Tropical’. His song “Work attire” was groovy and entertaining. His performance was followed by Obsert ‘Vintage’ Cain, then Marlon Webster aka ‘Malo’, first timer performer Samuel Medas, last year’s winner Jumo Primo aka ‘Rubber Waist’, Melissa Roberts aka ‘Vanila’, Diana Chapman, Wilbur Levans aka ‘B52’, Tennica DeFreitas aka ‘Nikeita’ then Linder Branding Harding.

Amidst all of the energizing performances, it was Gospel artiste, Samuel Medas, who copped the ‘Best New contestant’ title and dethroned Jumo ‘Rubber Waist’ Primo for first place. Medas wowed the judges with his epic performance of his song “Stadium” which scored a total of 282. Second place was awarded to Diana Chapman with her entry “Stage”. She managed to score a total of 275 points.

Tennica ‘Nikeita’ DeFreitas with her song “Vibez again” placed third place with a total of 273 points, while defending champion Jumo Primo placed fourth place with a total of 266 for his song “In mi House”.