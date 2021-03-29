Neighbours shocked after husband chops pregnant wife, burns house down

Kaieteur News – Friendship, Pomeroon residents have told Kaieteur News that last Thursday’s chopping of a pregnant woman allegedly by her husband has left them in a state of shock. Not only did he chop her up but he also set their home ablaze.

The pregnant woman Marissa Cameron, 23, was chopped several times by her reputed husband Richard Mohamed, after he reportedly went berserk.

The incident occurred during the morning hours at the couple’s Grant Friendship home, which is located on the Eastern Bank, along the Pomeroon River, Region Two.

Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the man attacked his pregnant wife with a cutlass, and dealt her several severe chops about her body. A Police report detailed that the woman was chopped several times to the head and other parts of the body. She reportedly had several fingers severed as well.

Afterwards, according to reports, Mohamed used a flammable substance to set their house on fire. According to neighbours it was probably the smoke that emanated from the burning house that saved Cameron’s life.

They related to this newspaper that it was the thick black smoke which alerted them that something was wrong causing them to rush over.

One of them said, “In the area where it happened is mostly family live there; family for the girl side, and unlike most part of the Pomeroon they ain’t live far apart. So, when people see the smoke and fire they go over to see what happen and that is how they discover the girl.”

The nieghbours recounted that when they arrived, Cameron was severely wounded and bleeding. She reportedly told them that her husband went berserk and attacked her.

Additional information reaching Kaieteur News revealed that it was those neighbours who apprehended her attacker and handed him over to police.

They too were the ones who rushed Cameron to the Charity Hospital. Medical professionals there referred her to the Suddie Public Hospital. However, due to the severity of her wounds, Cameron was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she underwent surgery.

Police when contacted yesterday, told this Publication that they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the brutal attack. Kaieteur News understands that the suspect, who is still in custody, is yet to be charged.