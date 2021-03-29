Latest update March 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Moneychanger and daughter murder PI continues April 7

Mar 29, 2021 News

Dead, Arianna Latchman

Dead, Aaron Latchman

Still at large, Mark Rufino

Kaieteur News – The preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder of Better Hope moneychanger, Aaron Latchman and his 18-year-old daughter Arianna Latchman is expected to continue on April 7, 2021.
The murder PI is being conducted in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Alisha George.
The five persons accused of the double murder are: Mark Rufino called ‘Mark,’ 25, a labourer, of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; Paul Chan called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony,’ 37, a conductor, of 10 Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown; Troy Abrams called ‘Troy’ or ‘Rasta Man,’ 44, a vendor, of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Lloyd Sadloo, 37, self-employed, of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara; and Sean Thomas called ‘Yankee,’ 41, an electrician, of 59 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.
On the defendants’ first court appearance, they were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on July 4, 2019, at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, they murdered the moneychanger and his daughter during a robbery.
Last month, it was reported that the prosecution is expected to call its final six witnesses to testify. With that process coming to an end, the prosecution is expected to close its case in the near future.
According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15hrs and was attempting to park his car in his yard, when two gunmen struck. One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Latchman’s daughter. The other then attacked the father. The two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.
The gunman, who had shot Latchman’s daughter, then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting Latchman as well. After Latchman fell to the ground, the attackers snatched a bag of cash and fled. The killers escaped in a car. The moneychanger and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public Corporation, where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The five accused were later arrested and subsequently, they were jointly charged for murder.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Guyana needs a big win tomorrow night – Coach Dover

Guyana needs a big win tomorrow night – Coach Dover

Mar 29, 2021

Kaieteur News– Wayne Dover, Former coach of the Golden Jaguars; Guyana senior men’s football team, believes that a big win tomorrow night against the Bahamas in their second group game of the...
Read More
GTTA & Department of Education conducts supervisory level training

GTTA & Department of Education conducts...

Mar 29, 2021

Rockaway Legends presents laptop to Mahaica student

Rockaway Legends presents laptop to Mahaica...

Mar 29, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022— ‘Golden Jaguars’ intent on taking full points against Bahamas to stay in the qualifying race

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022— ‘Golden...

Mar 29, 2021

CWI Attorney argues for members to consider barring GCB from voting at CWI elections

CWI Attorney argues for members to consider...

Mar 29, 2021

NY Tri State U-15 Skipper hopes be a professional cricketer

NY Tri State U-15 Skipper hopes be a professional...

Mar 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]