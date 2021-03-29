Moneychanger and daughter murder PI continues April 7

Latest update March 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder of Better Hope moneychanger, Aaron Latchman and his 18-year-old daughter Arianna Latchman is expected to continue on April 7, 2021.
The murder PI is being conducted in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Alisha George.
The five persons accused of the double murder are: Mark Rufino called ‘Mark,’ 25, a labourer, of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; Paul Chan called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony,’ 37, a conductor, of 10 Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown; Troy Abrams called ‘Troy’ or ‘Rasta Man,’ 44, a vendor, of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Lloyd Sadloo, 37, self-employed, of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara; and Sean Thomas called ‘Yankee,’ 41, an electrician, of 59 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.
On the defendants’ first court appearance, they were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on July 4, 2019, at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, they murdered the moneychanger and his daughter during a robbery.
Last month, it was reported that the prosecution is expected to call its final six witnesses to testify. With that process coming to an end, the prosecution is expected to close its case in the near future.
According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15hrs and was attempting to park his car in his yard, when two gunmen struck. One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Latchman’s daughter. The other then attacked the father. The two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.
The gunman, who had shot Latchman’s daughter, then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting Latchman as well. After Latchman fell to the ground, the attackers snatched a bag of cash and fled. The killers escaped in a car. The moneychanger and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public Corporation, where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The five accused were later arrested and subsequently, they were jointly charged for murder.
