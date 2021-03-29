Man stabbed to death with scissors during argument

Kaieteur News – A wife was forced to witness her husband being stab to death yesterday with a scissors during an argument with his friend.

Killed by a single stab wound to his abdomen is Floyd McGarrell, 34, of Wrong Turn Squatting Area, Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

McGarrell was reportedly slain around 04:45hrs, by a fisherman, 41, also of the same area. He has since been arrested and placed in the lock-ups as the cops investigate McGarrell’s murder.

According to police reports, McGarrell was enjoying a drinking session not far from his home with the fisherman and two other friends when an argument erupted.

Investigators were told that he started drinking with the men around 02:00hrs. The officers said that McGarrell subsequently went home for a while but returned to the location and continued the drinking session.

His wife, Natasha Dass, 36, said that around 04:00 hrs, she heard McGarrell was involved in a heated argument with his friends. Hearing the commotion, Dass told the cops that she rushed over to see what was going on.

She recalled that McGarrell was in a verbal confrontation with the fisherman which turned physical quickly.

Dass stated that the fisherman hit McGarrell to his face and then stabbed him in the “belly” with the scissors. The fisherman then fled the scene as Dass rushed to assist her husband.

Single-handedly, according to police, Dass helped her wounded husband home, and placed him to lie down while she ran over to a next door nieghbour seeking help to get him to the hospital.

When she returned McGarrell was motionless. Realizing that he might be dead, Dass raised an alarm, and contacted the police who arrived shortly after.

The ranks took his body to Leonora Cottage Hospital where it was further examined and officially pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

Cops then launched a manhunt for McGarrell’s alleged killer, and captured him later in the day.