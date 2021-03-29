Guyana needs a big win tomorrow night – Coach Dover

Kaieteur News– Wayne Dover, Former coach of the Golden Jaguars; Guyana senior men’s football team, believes that a big win tomorrow night against the Bahamas in their second group game of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers first stage will lift the team’s spirit after losing to Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) and give them a fighting chance of advancing to the

next round.

The Guyana National Senior Men’s Football Team played its first World Cup Qualifier Game last Thursday where they lost 3-0 to T&T and Coach Dover shared his thoughts on the game with Kaieteur Sport.

WD: “The game started with two teams being very cautious trying to establish control. In the first ten minutes Guyana looked purposeful and threatening. As the game progressed, Trinidad looked good largely due to us (Guyana) not being intense as we usually do.

We played direct from defence to the front players, the midfielders were largely bypassed. Was that the game strategy by coach Maximo or an absence of the midfields? That could only be answered by the coach and not the fans who would be speculative in that regard.

In my opinion as a coach, despite Guyana not playing to their true potential, we still showed good team organisation and created a couple of good chances that if we had scored one it would’ve changed the complex of the game.

For me, despite the defeat, the positive take away from the game was the introduction of a couple of the young players the likes of Omari Glasgow, Jobe Caesar and Kelsey Benjamin, who all who went in and maintained the team shape. Those players are a combination from the 2018/20 National Men’s U-20 Team, which represents growth.

We will play again tomorrow and a positive result is much needed to keep our hopes alive. The game of football is riddled with lots of uncertainty, and a big win for Guyana would certainly make things in the group interesting again.

I think that the Wayne Forde led administration’s vision for Guyana Football Development is evident by the good showing of the teams from the senior to junior level, infrastructure development, training centers, the acquisition of a fleet of vehicles, CONCACAF D and C License Coaches etc. All that in just five years.”

Guyana plays Bahamas tomorrow at 15:00hrs.