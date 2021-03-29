GDF ranks beaten, stabbed by civilians at Linden party

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the circumstances which led to two ranks of the Guyana Defence Force being stabbed and beaten by civilians at a party in Block 22, Wismar, Linden. Speaking with Kaieteur News, Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter, related that the incident occurred on Saturday evening and the two ranks, Corporal Selwyn Cummerbatch, age 30, and Terrence Collins, age 27, were involved in a fight.

Cummerbatch was stabbed several times with a bottle about his body. He was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he remains as a patient. His condition is listed as stable but serious.

Collins on the other hand was treated and sent away. No arrest has been made as yet. Investigations are ongoing.