FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022— ‘Golden Jaguars’ intent on taking full points against Bahamas to stay in the qualifying race

By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF

As intense training continued yesterday afternoon ahead of a crucial clash with Bahamas tomorrow afternoon, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ are in

tent on bringing their quest for second round qualification in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign back on track by taking full points.

Like the Guyanese, the Bahamas, playing their first ever WCQ competition lost their opening match against Saint Kitts and Nevis by a 0-4 margin, Guyana lost to T&T 0-3. It was the Saint Kitts’ second win as they also took care of Puerto Rico 1-0 when the two sides clashed in the Dominican Republic last Wednesday to get Group F action underway.

Bahamas lost at home to St. Kitts, while yesterday, Puerto Rico playing at home Mayaguez Athletics Stadium held Trinidad and Tobago to a 1-1 draw. After a goalless first half, the T&T side took the lead in the 54th minute when Joevin Jones found the back of the nets to break the deadlock.

Second half substitute Ricardo Rivera responded in like manner in the 72nd minute, ten minutes after he was introduced to the game. St. Kitts now leads the group with 6 points from two matches with T&T on 4 from their two and Puerto Rico 1 also from two.

Attention will now be focused on tomorrow’s match that’ll be played from 15:00hrs at the Olympico Felix Sanchez Stadium, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ are expected to train at the match venue today.

Head Coach Márcio Máximo speaking with Kaieteur Sport following yesterday’s intense session informed that the training went well as it has gone since they arrived in the Dominican Republic almost two weeks ago.

He has complimented the players for the commitment shown on and off the field of play, noting that in these challenging times it is not easy having to be locked in, since it’s the safest way to stay safe.

The session focused on making the team more potent in the various thirds taking into consideration the areas that they lapsed in against the Twin Island Republic. As Máximo has informed before, the Guyanese team would be playing a fast paced game and aim to be very coordinated in their attack and defending.

“We should see more ball movement in the midfield to create more options as we move the ball around.”

He noted that the fact the group is not together for much time brings its own challenges but the players have all been responding very well.

“But it’s part of our challenge to do, and I repeat, I am very satisfied with the commitment of the players in the training, especially outside the pitch. Everybody is trying to do their best.”

Whilst noting that all opponents should be respected, the

lead tactician however stated that after taking full points against Bahamas tomorrow, they’ll be back on track in the race as the ‘Golden Jaguars’ are intent on fighting for the nine remaining points.

“And with nine points, according to the other results, we can qualify. I would encourage Guyanese not to lose hope but to support their team all the way.”

Meanwhile, a quick analysis of the stats from the T&T game as compiled by scooerpunter.com shows Guyana putting together 497 passes to T&T’s 325, accurate passes for the Guyanese was 409 to 238; attacks 92 for

Guyana and 97 for T&T; dangerous attacks 42 for Guyana and 52 for T&T.

Guyana had 5 corners to T&T’s 2, shots inside the box Guyana 9 T&T 5; shots outside the box Guyana 6 T&T 7; shots on goal Guyana 1 T&T 7; shots off goal Guyana 4 T&T 7; shots blocked Guyana 5 T&T 3; possession time Guyana 62% T&T 38%; saves Guyana 3 T&T 5. Guyana’s custodian Akel Clarke also saved a penalty.