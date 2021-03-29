Family of five displaced as fire destroys Betsy Ground home

Kaieteur News – The police are investigating the cause of a fire which destroyed a two-story wooden and concrete house at Lot 6, Second Lot, Betsy Ground, East Canje Berbice.

The house which was owned by a 65-year-old pensioner, Mr. Tootaram, was occupied by his relative Zamella Khan called “Shanta” and her three children and a grandchild, ages 13, 12, 11 and eight.

According to a police report, the fire began about 22:00 hours. According to a neighbour, he was on his verandah when he noticed sparks coming from a GPL utility pole in front of the building.

The neighbour stated that shortly after he saw smoke coming from the house which was empty at the time, he immediately alerted other neighbours who made contact with the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). By the time the GFS responded with one unit, the entire building was practically destroyed.

The mother of three told this newspaper that she cannot estimate her losses but is appealing for help since she is unemployed. She was unable to save anything.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are in progress.