Family of five displaced as fire destroys Betsy Ground home

Latest update March 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The police are investigating the cause of a fire which destroyed a two-story wooden and concrete house at Lot 6, Second Lot, Betsy Ground, East Canje Berbice.
The house which was owned by a 65-year-old pensioner, Mr. Tootaram, was occupied by his relative Zamella Khan called “Shanta” and her three children and a grandchild, ages 13, 12, 11 and eight.
According to a police report, the fire began about 22:00 hours. According to a neighbour, he was on his verandah when he noticed sparks coming from a GPL utility pole in front of the building.
The neighbour stated that shortly after he saw smoke coming from the house which was empty at the time, he immediately alerted other neighbours who made contact with the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). By the time the GFS responded with one unit, the entire building was practically destroyed.
The mother of three told this newspaper that she cannot estimate her losses but is appealing for help since she is unemployed. She was unable to save anything.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are in progress.
Mar 29, 2021Kaieteur News– Wayne Dover, Former coach of the Golden Jaguars; Guyana senior men’s football team, believes that a big win tomorrow night against the Bahamas in their second group game of the...
Mar 29, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – Guyana has had nine executive presidents. For this discussion we will exclude the current leader, Dr.... more
Kaieteur News-The 2011 elections constituted a referendum on the Bharrat Jagdeo’s 12-year rule. It is known how that ended:... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A commentary, published on March 8 by Camillo Gonsalves, a Minister of the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]