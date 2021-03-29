Latest update March 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Family, friends hold candle light vigil as cops track down ‘Paper Short’s’ killers

Mar 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Family members and friends of slain gold dealer, Ricardo Fagundes better known as “Paper Shorts”, yesterday braved a slight drizzle accompanied by strong winds to hold a candle light vigil in front of Palm court.
It was right in front of that popular bar that Fagundes was riddled with bullets on Sunday last by two gunmen who emerged from a white Toyota Fielder Wagon (new model)
As police continue to track down his killers, his close relatives told reporters at last night’s vigil that he was the bread winner for his family.
They are still deeply overcome by grief at his tragic and untimely demise and are demanding that the cops work diligently in bringing those responsible for his death to justice.

Scenes last night’s candle light vigil held for “Paper Shorts” (Ricardo Fagundes).

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Guyana needs a big win tomorrow night – Coach Dover

Guyana needs a big win tomorrow night – Coach Dover

Mar 29, 2021

Kaieteur News– Wayne Dover, Former coach of the Golden Jaguars; Guyana senior men’s football team, believes that a big win tomorrow night against the Bahamas in their second group game of the...
Read More
GTTA & Department of Education conducts supervisory level training

GTTA & Department of Education conducts...

Mar 29, 2021

Rockaway Legends presents laptop to Mahaica student

Rockaway Legends presents laptop to Mahaica...

Mar 29, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022— ‘Golden Jaguars’ intent on taking full points against Bahamas to stay in the qualifying race

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022— ‘Golden...

Mar 29, 2021

CWI Attorney argues for members to consider barring GCB from voting at CWI elections

CWI Attorney argues for members to consider...

Mar 29, 2021

NY Tri State U-15 Skipper hopes be a professional cricketer

NY Tri State U-15 Skipper hopes be a professional...

Mar 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]