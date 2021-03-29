Family, friends hold candle light vigil as cops track down ‘Paper Short’s’ killers

Kaieteur News – Family members and friends of slain gold dealer, Ricardo Fagundes better known as “Paper Shorts”, yesterday braved a slight drizzle accompanied by strong winds to hold a candle light vigil in front of Palm court.

It was right in front of that popular bar that Fagundes was riddled with bullets on Sunday last by two gunmen who emerged from a white Toyota Fielder Wagon (new model)

As police continue to track down his killers, his close relatives told reporters at last night’s vigil that he was the bread winner for his family.

They are still deeply overcome by grief at his tragic and untimely demise and are demanding that the cops work diligently in bringing those responsible for his death to justice.