De numbers don’t lie!

Kaieteur News– It is time fuh a lockdown. Over de past month was sheer dreadness tekkin’ place with dis COVID-19.

It mek dem boys wan believe dat is a more contagious variant we gat spreading in Guyana. By February 26th Guyana bin have 8,513 cases. But by yesterday, it done reach 10,168. It means dat in 30 days Guyana get 1,655 new cases which is more dan 55 cases on average wan day.

Fuh March alone 30 people done dead and de month still gat three more days. And with 13 people in de ICU, it looks as if another three more gan dead before de end of de week.

One month ago things did look bright and promising. De number of active cases de drop as low as 373. Now it gone to 1,049. It nah bin so high since last October which was de deadliest month for de pandemic in Guyana.

Dem boys read how a 30 year-old died yesterday. Dat is too young to die. But dem boys also reading dat in dem other country is de age group 24-45 wah getting more infected and wah causing de virus fuh spread even more.

All dat is enough fuh mek dem boys hold dem head and bawl!

But who yuh bawling to? De government nah kay! It operating as if we ain’t reach panic mode. Dem minister tekkin’ out picture with dem staff and dem standing close to one another. So nah expect de government fuh do nuttin.

Dis COVID nah easy!

Talk half and pray to God fuh live fuh see Easter.