“Dangerous” COVID-19 wave still surging through the Americas – PAHO Director

Kaieteur News – Recent revelations that Guyana is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths, appears now to be linked to a wider surge of the pandemic throughout the region. Director of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), Carissa F. Etienne, noted the surge during a March 23 media brief.

“This past week, over 1.2 million people became sick with COVID-19 in the Americas, and more than 31,272 people died because of the virus,” she said. “More cases were reported in the region last week than the week before, which means that despite the gradual rollout of vaccines, millions of people remain at risk of illness and death. We must continue to take COVID-19 seriously.”

Etienne spoke of how all across North America, in the US, Canada, and Mexico, cases have started to plateau. In Central America, she noted that while cases are declining in Panama, Guatemala faces a rise in cases and hospitalizations that is straining hospital capacity.

Meanwhile, several countries in the Caribbean: Cuba, Aruba, Curacao, and Antigua and Barbuda have reported increases in cases. Jamaica, she noted, accounts for the majority of cases in the Caribbean.

The most startling situation, however, is in Brazil.

“The virus continues to surge dangerously across Brazil,” Etienne said. “Cases and deaths are increasing, and ICU bed occupancy is very high in many states. It’s critical for all Brazilians to adopt the preventive measures being put in place to slow transmission of the virus. It can save your life and the lives of those closest to you.”

So far, more than 303,000 people have died there due to a COVID-19 infection. On some days, more than 100,000 new cases are recorded. More than 3,400 people died on Thursday last, as well as on Friday. The situation is out of control.

“Unfortunately, the dire situation in Brazil is also affecting neighboring countries,” Etienne said.

For Guyana, one of Brazil’s closest neighbours, new cases and deaths in March 2021 are rivaling some of the worst months of the pandemic from last year. This month is already one of the deadliest.

Rounding up her statement on the COVID-19 situation in the Americas, Etienne said “What I’ve just described is an active public health emergency. The COVID-19 virus is not receding, nor is the pandemic starting to go away.”

The PAHO director advised that countries practice precautionary measures, while the region works to secure enough vaccines to immunize the entire population. She expressed a concern that vaccines are not being distributed equitably among countries.

“Health for All” is not an empty phrase; “the power of health diminishes when it’s a privilege of the few and not the many,” she said. “Equal access to good health. That should be our focus.”