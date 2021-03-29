Cop in custody after killing pedestrian

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old police constable is now under close arrest after he reportedly struck down a pedestrian who allegedly ran into the path of his vehicle in an attempt to cross the road.

According to the police, the dead man has been identified as 23-year-old Charles Williams of Timehri Pubic Road, East Bank Demerara. The rank involved in the accident is presently at Timehri Police Station assisting with the investigation into the matter.

The accident occurred last Saturday around 20:20hrs on the Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara in the vicinity of Bounty Farm Limited.

According to a police report, the rank was proceeding south along the eastern side of Timehri Public Road in a white Toyota Allion, motorcar PMM 4120, while Williams was walking in the northern direction on the western side of the said road.

The rank told investigators that while proceeding Williams suddenly ran from west to east across the road, into the path of the vehicle. He further alleged that he applied brakes and swerved into a south-westerly direction to avoid colliding with Williams, but due to the short distance, the front left side of the vehicle collided with Williams who fell onto the bonnet, then onto the windscreen, before landing onto the road.

The report further stated that Williams was picked up by the rank and public spirited persons in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead.

As a result of the collision, Williams received injuries to his head and about his body.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the rank and no trace of alcohol was found in his system.