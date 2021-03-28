Young Warriors Cricket Club to participate in Speakers National T20 Cup

– Attracts sponsorship

The Young Warriors Cricket Club, the home of West Indies young batting sensation, Shimron Hetmyer is all set to participate in the inaugural Speakers National T20 Cup. The tournament is organized by the Everest Cricket Club in collaboration with the Guyana Cricket Board.

The Cumberland, East Canje based YWCC welcomes the initiative and is eager to showcase the talent of their players. The club won the first ever National T20 tournament in 2006, sponsored then by Shapoorji Palonji, pocketing one million dollars.

In an effort to make the club’s participation possible, it reached out to sponsors, two of which willingly came on board so far. They are: Aubrey David of SD&L Certified Accountancy of St. Ann Street, New Amsterdam and Syeed Mobarakali of Homeline Furnishing, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, both in the county of Berbice.

Both companies expressed delight to be part of a Cricket Club with such a rich history in such a short time. The club over the years produced many West Indies, National and Berbice junior cricketers and the second International Cricketer from the East Canje area, Shimron Hetmyer.

The executive met recently and named a strong team as listed below:

1. Shimron Hetmyer

2. Vishal Mahabir

3. Alex Algoo

4. Ricardo Ramdeholl

5. Trevon Stanislaus

6. Sean Hetmyer

7. Suresh Dhanai

8. Linden Austin

9. Kassim Khan

10. Carl Gilgeous

11. Amir Khan

12. Devindra Ramotar

13. Mortimer Fraser

14. Jarron France

15. Jermin Henry

16. Ishwar Singh

Coach/player: Balram Samaroo

Manager: Anil Beharry