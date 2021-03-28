T&T Co secures land to expand oil operations in Guyana

Latest update March 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Ramps Logistics, a Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) based Oil and Gas, logistics support Service Company, is closer to securing two plots of transported land in Guyana to expands its foothold in the emerging oil and gas industry domestically.
The notices have since been published in the official Gazette and in the daily newspapers.
According to the notice, the order to pass transport of title was given by Justice Gino Persaud, on Tuesday last.
The order has since directed the deeds registry to pass Transport to Ramps Logistics for two Plantation Turkeyen properties.
Trinidad and Tobago (T&T)-based, Ramps Logistics, has raised eyebrows over its operations in Guyana in recent years given the number of contracts it has managed to secure supporting local oil operators such as ExxonMobil, Tullow and others. The company had also been accused of abusing duty free concessions passed on by oil players to get an advantage over local companies. It was suggested by local suppliers that, with duty-free approval being passed on to these companies to clear and deliver their imports, “preaching local content by government does not hold water.”
Ramps Logistics was officially incorporated in Guyana in November 2013 with the company boasting offices in Trinidad, Haiti, Suriname and the United States but with agents all over the world. Headquartered in Trinidad, Ramps Logistics has been in operation for the last 34 years in Trinidad where they offer airfreight customs brokerage and other support services.
