Latest update March 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

T&T Co secures land to expand oil operations in Guyana

Mar 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Ramps Logistics, a Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) based Oil and Gas, logistics support Service Company, is closer to securing two plots of transported land in Guyana to expands its foothold in the emerging oil and gas industry domestically.
The notices have since been published in the official Gazette and in the daily newspapers.
According to the notice, the order to pass transport of title was given by Justice Gino Persaud, on Tuesday last.
The order has since directed the deeds registry to pass Transport to Ramps Logistics for two Plantation Turkeyen properties.
Trinidad and Tobago (T&T)-based, Ramps Logistics, has raised eyebrows over its operations in Guyana in recent years given the number of contracts it has managed to secure supporting local oil operators such as ExxonMobil, Tullow and others. The company had also been accused of abusing duty free concessions passed on by oil players to get an advantage over local companies. It was suggested by local suppliers that, with duty-free approval being passed on to these companies to clear and deliver their imports, “preaching local content by government does not hold water.”
Ramps Logistics was officially incorporated in Guyana in November 2013 with the company boasting offices in Trinidad, Haiti, Suriname and the United States but with agents all over the world. Headquartered in Trinidad, Ramps Logistics has been in operation for the last 34 years in Trinidad where they offer airfreight customs brokerage and other support services.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Players motivated to turn tide around as training resumes after T&T clash – Máximo

Players motivated to turn tide around as training resumes after...

Mar 28, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF Kaieteur...
Read More
Young Warriors Cricket Club to participate in Speakers National T20 Cup

Young Warriors Cricket Club to participate in...

Mar 28, 2021

WCC endorses Sanasie/Hope for CWI leadership

WCC endorses Sanasie/Hope for CWI leadership

Mar 28, 2021

Two Guyanese boxers for Arab Kickboxing

Two Guyanese boxers for Arab Kickboxing

Mar 28, 2021

Petra equipping itself for return to play

Petra equipping itself for return to play

Mar 28, 2021

Haniff, Dr. Deo claim Assuria three-hole golf titles

Haniff, Dr. Deo claim Assuria three-hole golf...

Mar 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]