President Ali to adjust budget to cater for COVID vaccines

Kaieteur News – To cater for the 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, that the Government of Guyana will be purchasing, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has said that adjustments will be made to this year’s budget.

This was revealed in a report by the Department of Public Information (DPI), where it was stated that Ali made the comments on the side lines of an event on Friday as he announced that 224,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be in Guyana by next Tuesday. Of the total number of doses set to arrive next week, 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive on Monday from the World Health Organization’s COVID -19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility and the 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V Vaccine that the government is purchasing from Russia will arrive on Tuesday.

It was stated that each dose of the vaccine costs $4,000, which gives an $800 million total. This year’s budget for COVID-19 vaccines is $750 million and since the cost for the vaccines being procured from Russia surpasses that amount, then there is a need for an adjustment in this year’s budget. Ali was quoted as saying, “Right now, we are finalising the logistics to bring that 200,000 in. We have established a supply chain. We have established the storage facility. We had meetings with the Private Sector because we have to bring all the storage capacity together to get this done.”

“So, we will be able once the scheduling that is the 24,000 and the first set of the 200,000 coming in by Monday, Tuesday; we will be able to roll out early next week by Wednesday definitely, the 40 and above in a massive way,” he added.

To date, Guyana has received 103,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Sinopharm vaccine from China.