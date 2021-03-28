Latest update March 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pres. Biden suggests creating initiative to rival China’s Belt and Road

Mar 28, 2021 News

On Thursday, Biden said he would prevent China from passing the US to become the most powerful country in the world, pledging to invest heavily to ensure the US prevails in the rivalry between the world’s largest economies [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Kaieteur News – Al Jazeera – United States President Joe Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to rival China’s Belt and Road initiative.
“I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help,” Biden told reporters.
China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure scheme launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping involving development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.
The project would significantly expand China’s economic and political influence, raising concerns in the US and elsewhere.
Biden’s remarks came after he said on Thursday he would prevent China from passing the US to become the most powerful country in the world, pledging to invest heavily to ensure the US prevails in the ever-growing rivalry between the world’s two largest economies.
Biden plans to unveil a multitrillion-dollar plan to upgrade US infrastructure next week. He said on Thursday this would ensure increased US investment in promising new technologies, such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and biotechnology.
While airing its concerns and seeking to encourage private sector-investment for overseas projects to rival those of the BRI, Washington has yet to be able to convince countries that it can offer an alternative to the state-backed economic vision put forward by Beijing under BRI.
More than 100 countries have signed agreements with China to cooperate in BRI projects like railways, ports, highways and other infrastructure. According to a Refinitiv database, as of mid-last year, more than 2,600 projects at a cost of $3.7 trillion were linked to the initiative.
However, China said last year that about 20 percent of BRI projects had been “seriously affected” by the coronavirus pandemic.
There has also been pushback against BRI from countries that have criticised projects as costly and unnecessary. Beijing scaled back some plans after several countries sought to review, cancel or scale down commitments, citing concerns about costs, erosion of sovereignty, and corruption.

Kaieteur News – GUYANA INFO BOX
Chinese and Guyanese Presidents, Xi Jinping and Dr. Irfaan Ali, held talks on the promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), on March 16. It is China’s controversial debt-laden plan to build a trade superhighway across the globe.
Guyana signed on to an instrument signaling its intent to participate, in July 2018. Under the initiative, scores of countries appear to benefit from multimillion-dollar soft loans from China for the construction of roads, bridges, airports, deep-water ports and other infrastructure.
Because the project has potential to impact the global political and economic reality significantly, it has become controversial, and has been dubbed by the West as a manifestation of China’s debt-trap diplomacy.
Kaieteur News has highlighted how China has been targeting weak and/or corrupt governments to sign onto its initiative, signing away exorbitant loans for mega-infrastructural projects. Several countries that signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative are finding this out the hard way.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Players motivated to turn tide around as training resumes after T&T clash – Máximo

Players motivated to turn tide around as training resumes after...

Mar 28, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF Kaieteur...
Read More
Young Warriors Cricket Club to participate in Speakers National T20 Cup

Young Warriors Cricket Club to participate in...

Mar 28, 2021

WCC endorses Sanasie/Hope for CWI leadership

WCC endorses Sanasie/Hope for CWI leadership

Mar 28, 2021

Two Guyanese boxers for Arab Kickboxing

Two Guyanese boxers for Arab Kickboxing

Mar 28, 2021

Petra equipping itself for return to play

Petra equipping itself for return to play

Mar 28, 2021

Haniff, Dr. Deo claim Assuria three-hole golf titles

Haniff, Dr. Deo claim Assuria three-hole golf...

Mar 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]