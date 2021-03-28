Police and Army to ‘aggressively enforce’ COVID restrictions during Phagwah celebrations countrywide

Latest update March 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) has warned that the joint services, which include the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), will be aggressively enforcing the mandated COVID-19 measures countrywide as Phagwah/Holi is celebrated this year.
In an advisory published by the NCTF, several restrictions were outlined to curb the spread of the virus and ensure that Guyanese safely celebrate the holiday.
It was stated that “Phagwah events held at mandirs, including cultural programmes, chowtal saleman and satsang (service), are allowed at 40% capacity. Mandirs are encouraged to utilize their outdoor spaces, where available.”
Further, it said that persons are encouraged to celebrate the holiday within their home circle and religious gatherings for the burning of Holika are allowed, however, social distancing must be enforced and persons must adhere to the curfew.
For any Phagwah activity, masks must be worn at all times, six feet social distancing must be maintained and there must be handwashing and sanitization. “Phagwah celebrations do not involve the consumption of alcohol. All non-religious activities Phagwah activities, inclusive of Chutney Shows, Phagwah and Limes, and Wet Fetes, are prohibited,” the NCTF maintained.
Phagwah celebrations in public spaces, inclusive of creeks, lakes and resorts, are not allowed as well as large gatherings.
Motorcades are also prohibited except for the movement of devotees to and from places of worship. The GPF and GDF have ramped up their enforcement of the guidelines recently and persons have also been charged once found to be in breach.
