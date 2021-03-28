Players motivated to turn tide around as training resumes after T&T clash – Máximo

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF

Kaieteur News – t was back to training yesterday afternoon for the ‘Golden Jaguars’ following their loss to old rivals Trinidad and Tobago in their opening Group F clash of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying competition here in the Dominican Republic.

The performance of the team against the ‘Soca Warriors’ was way below the standard expected of the ‘Golden Jaguars’ but that’s all behind the team now as they focus on their next assignment, Bahamas on Tuesday at the Olympico Felix Sanchez Stadium from 15:00hrs.

Head Coach, Márcio Máximo told Kaieteur Sport that the mood in the camp is good as he discussed the performance of the team in frank terms with the players who have accepted that their performance was below par.

Nonetheless, their focus is now on the Bahamas and yesterday’s session at the Ashton Sport Complex was geared towards correcting some of the shortcomings that showed up in the T&T match.

“I think that the players have recovered well and we had a good training session today (yesterday) as usual. When we reviewed the Trinidad game we saw it was very equal but we conceded easy goals. The game was very equal and I used this argument to motivate the players for the next game.”

The lead tactician shared that the next game will see a re-energised performance from the team and more focus not to concede goals.

“I told them of their responsibility and the fact that we will not underestimate Bahamas and we should be organised and balanced. We must be very calculated in our offensive and defensive plays. So I think the players are very motivated to change the situation and take us back in the race.”

Training will continue today and tomorrow ahead of Tuesday’s clash.