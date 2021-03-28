Latest update March 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Not a single post-Cabinet press briefing held in eight months of new Govt.

Mar 28, 2021 News

[from left] Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and President, Dr. Irfaan Ali

Kaieteur News – The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government has been in office for eight months, but has not held a single post-Cabinet press briefing. Post-Cabinet briefings had occurred at the Ministry of the Presidency under the David Granger administration, following Cabinet’s weekly meetings, wherein a senior official, usually then Minister of State Joseph Harmon, substitute would inform the public about discussions at the level of Cabinet, then take questions from journalists.
This has not happened since the Irfaan Ali administration took office. The PPP/C took over in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly changed the way the media and government should operate, restricting in-person meetings. However, with virtual meetings, the government cannot use the pandemic as an excuse.
Government ministers and other officials have held virtual press conferences, typically to address specific issues. President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo had held few press conferences early last year at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. The frequency of those press conferences has diminished. The VP would typically address issues already discussed in the press, but would not give updates on Cabinet’s discussions.
President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), Nazima Raghubir had on January 31 urged government to resume post-Cabinet press briefings and to have more frequent engagements with the press, during her address at the President’s Annual Media Brunch.
“I want to use this time to call for the return of the post-Cabinet press briefings which provided the country with that needed update on our internal affairs. We also want to encourage more frequent interaction with health officials, so we can raise awareness about the pandemic that continues to affect lives.”
“The press briefings by yourself and key government ministers are just not about engaging the media,” Raghubir said. “It is about informing the public on critical issues.”
In his address, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali had acknowledged the call by the GPA President for post-Cabinet briefings to resume. He explained that the government has been very busy, and that Cabinet has been meeting frequently, multiple times per week. He, however, committed to resuming the post-Cabinet briefings and to have more engagements with the press. Two months later, the briefings have not been resumed.

