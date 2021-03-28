Motorcyclist killed after crashing into minibus

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist met his demise on Friday last, following a horrific crash along the Prospect Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Calvin Pitt better known as “Brooklyn,” of Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown. According to police reports, Pitt crashed into a minibus around 15:30 hrs. and died hours later while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Investigators, who probed the crash, were told that Pitt was heading towards Georgetown along the western driving lane of the Prospect Public Road, when he slammed into the rear of a minibus travelling in front of him.

The bus driver said that he felt a hard impact to the back of his vehicle and stopped right away. The aftermath of the collision depicted in a video seen by this newspaper can only be described as horrifying.

Eyewitnesses said that the impact flung Pitt into the air and sent flying through the back windscreen of the minibus. The video showed that the back windscreen of the bus was completely shattered as Pitt was left hanging on the back seat. The upper half of his body was slumped over into the minibus, while the latter half hung outside.

Public spirit citizens assisted in removing the still conscious man from that position. As they lifted him off, it could be seen in the video that his right leg was severely broken. He was rushed to the hospital but lost consciousness when he arrived there. Doctors admitted him and began treating him; he sustained severe head injuries and a broken rib cage.

Despite efforts to save his life, he passed away. Pitt better as Brooklyn, was a local veteran footballer, who was still active in the sport. According to Junior Forrester, an active member of the Veteran Football Body in Guyana, Pitt was a “fast, hungry, goal forward” in the field. Pitt has participated in a number of Veteran Football events up until the time of his death.