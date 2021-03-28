Local filmmaker opens casting call for new short film project

Kaieteur News – Local writer/ filmmaker, Andre Wiltshire has opened a casting call for a new film project titled “Eating Pawpaw on the Seawalls.”

According to Wiltshire, the short film which is supported by Commonwealth Caribbean Voices Project will feature a Guyanese interracial love story and is expected to be completed in July.

Wiltshire told Kaieteur News that he always wanted to be a filmmaker and was fortunate to be selected by the Commonwealth from over 100 filmmakers who submitted their work.

“The film is a love story between two childhood friends and was one of the most impressive scripts at the workshop. I was able to secure the maximum funds from the Commonwealth,” the writer disclosed.

He said that he was not aware of the project until he produced and directed his third short film.

Wiltshire had decided to produce 20 short films in 2020, but this was stalled at number three due to the pandemic.

“This preparation allowed me an opportunity to submit my film during an ongoing pandemic,” he said.

In his last film, Wiltshire addressed the difficulties of abortion using the “Ole Higue” folklore.

He said, “I shot the film at my home and only had a budget ($10,000) for food. We used a single camera, bedsheets, curtains, black cloth and different colours of plastic to shape our light and create a mood for the film. It created an interesting aesthetic that the Commonwealth loved. I have not shown that film to the public as yet because I intend to use it in a film festival, which I am planning for the future to compensate my cast and crew.”

During this time, Wiltshire was privileged to gain knowledge from regional and international producers, directors, actors, and cinematographers.

According to the filmmaker, “Whatever I learned about visual storytelling was just hours of watching tutorials and then going out to shoot short films.”

“Shooting a film is tough because it is the most expensive art-form. You need a team to make a film work and that takes money. It is challenging but challenges can be overcome with determination to see dreams come through,” Wiltshire said adding, “fortunately, the Commonwealth Caribbean Voices Project wants to see stories that are not seen regularly.”

Looking forward to the project, Wiltshire said he is proud of the feat since not many filmmakers are given an opportunity or have infrastructure to build upon locally.

“I believe in creating opportunities for myself even if a country does not value my craft. I have achieved that and am excited to direct this film with a cast and crew, I will be able to compensate and I am looking forward to not doing almost every job on a film set,” he added.