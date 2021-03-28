Listening to Julio Iglesias and reflecting on my life

Kaieteur News – There are two things that I look forward to. I love walking my dog on the Georgetown seawall and I enjoy walking my dog at the back of Giftland Mall which ends at the front of Demerara Estates.

The first pleasure is logical. I spent an inordinate amount of time as a little boy on that wall. My father was the grounds man for Saint Stanislaus sports ground and I would abandon primary school and visit him countless times. While he toiled away in the sun, I would stray from the Kingston jetty to where the Kitty pump station is.

The second source of enjoyment with my dog is illogical. What is there to like being with my dog at the back of Giftland Mall? The first and the second sites cannot be compared.

It is cultural philistinism to compare the joy of being with your pet on the beach of the Atlantic Ocean with walking your dog at the back of GIftland. On the first horizon, you discover the humanity and humility in yourself. On the other plain, as you sit while your pet perambulates all you see are people going into their fancy cars with bling oozing profusely but do they possess the essential values of civilization?

Still, I just feel satisfied walking my dog at the second place. I tried to turn over in my mind why I feel this way. I am still grasping with it but last Monday, a piece of the puzzle came tumbling down. I am about to lose that space that my dog loves to roam while I listen to the music of romance. Giftland is about to put down a drive-in-cinema right on that spot.

So Monday while my little, loved one strayed, I was listening to Julio Iglesias and Iglesias always causes me to reflect on my life. He reminds me of the stages of life humans go through. In 1982, while doing my doctorate at the University of Toronto, I discovered this brilliant voice. I was walking down Spadina Avenue, downtown Toronto, and I went into an East European clothes store.

There on the shelves were albums of European singers. The store also sold records. The one that caught my eyes was an album titled, “Love’s Theme.” Once I saw that title my curiosity ran wild. My favourite pop song is the instrumental hit of Barry White – “Love’s Theme.” One of the regrets of my life is that I have never been able to dance that song with the love of my life – Janet, my wife.

I went home, played that album by Julio Iglesias and was simply enthralled with his voice and his vocal rendition of the Barry White phenomenon. I went the next day to class and told my friends of what I discovered. They all laughed and made a joke about pronouncing his last name. When I left Canada to serve the Maurice Bishop Government in Grenada that European singer had become a sensational, international superstar.

Last Monday, I sat on a discarded pallet, while my pet roamed, and listened to Iglesias and so many memories of university life in Canada came tumbling down. But they weren’t memories of student life essentially but life in general. It was there and then I knew why I liked the back of Giftland to be with my dog.

As I listen to my favourite musical genres, as I look at the shoppers walking across the car park, as I see the luxurious vehicles from Demerara Estates passing by, thoughts of the time I discovered Iglesias in Canada, the democratic culture of Canada, the lovely multi-racial people I met in that country flashed potently across my mind. Those days are gone, and here I am in Guyana wishing that those perfect multi-racial souls that changed my life forever when I was a post-graduate student, I would see in my own country.

The compulsion that accompanies your reflections when you are alone is the comparison of halcyon days gone by with the erratic times you live with inside your own country. Last Monday, listening to Julio Iglesias reminded me that no matter how realistic you are about this land, Guyana drives you to reminisce about peaceful existence, mental tranquillity, multi-racial socialization that were once part of your existence elsewhere.

I guess there will no longer be reflections of my life at the back of Giftland Mall, in front of Demerara Estates, while my little dog looks for creatures in the grass. The drive on-cinema has evicted me and my dog. But the beach of the Atlantic is still there and that is paradise par excellence.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)