ExxonMobil seeks to give its local reputation a facelift

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), is looking to spruce up its image in Guyana, by hiring a contractor for publicity services.

A Request for Information (RFI) appearing in the daily newspapers states EEPGL “is seeking to identify companies that can provide publicity services in Guyana to support an annual communications strategy, including website management, multimedia production (video, photography and print), an annual report and corresponding event.”

RFI documents found on the website of the Centre for Local Business Development (CLDB – ExxonMobil’s local training institute – state that the job involves “utilizing a combination of imagery, text, audio, video, animation and graphics to deliver a creative and engaging end-product that conveys Company-sponsored messages to the target audience for external publication. The end-product will be broadcasted on a website and may be shared on local television channels, social media, and/or placed in various newspapers.”

The bulk of public information on ExxonMobil is disseminated by Kaieteur News.

The company was thrust into the public limelight after discovering oil for the first time in 2015, and has remained there ever since.