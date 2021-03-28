Dat price ain’t right

Dem boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boy watching closely wah going on with dis vaccination campaign. De government bin begging all around fuh vaccines. Dem get a donation of 20,000 doses from China and 80,000 from India. And Prezze bin talk how dem ask de United Arab Emirates fuh vaccines.

Now dem boys reading how we buying vaccines at US$20 a dose from de UAE. Dem boys read how we paying US$4 fuh 200,000 doses. Dat works out to US$20 per dose or double de price wah dem other country paying fuh de vaccine. So it look as if somebody mekking a huge profit pun we and dem boys getting suspicious.

De African Union bin buy de same vaccine from Russia fuh US$9.75 per dose. Dem bin buy de AstraZeneca fuh US$3 per dose and US$6.75 fuh de Pfizer vaccine. De Johnson and Johnson vaccine is likely to sell fuh US$10 per shot – but dat is a single shot vaccine.

So dem boys shock when dem read how Guyana paying US$20 per dose fuh vaccine wah selling fuh US$10 per dose. Dem boys wan know why we buying from middle man (UAE) and not from Russia itself.

Dem boys know dat some of de possible side effects of de vaccine do mimic de side effects of de virus – fever, chills and headaches. Dem boys asking whether it does give ‘runnings’ too.

Dem boys asking de government to provide mo details as to who dem paying fuh dis vaccine because de price is not right!

Talk half and leff half for later!