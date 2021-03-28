Crime Chief Blanhum graduates with LLB degree

Kaieteur News – Wendell Blanhum, Guyana’s Crime Chief has achieved a major success in his career after he graduated recently from the University of Guyana (UG) with a Bachelor’s of Law Degree (LLB). The Guyana Police Force (GPF) detailed that he passed with a distinction and congratulated on his most recent success.

Blanhum is considered to be one of the most successful officers in the recent history of the GPF. Apart from his law degree, he holds a diploma and a degree in Public Management. Blanhum has also attained a Post-Graduate Diploma in Development Studies and a Commonwealth Masters in Public Administration.

One of the major achievements he made, however, was in 2015 when he became the youngest officer in Guyana’ history to attain the position of Crime Chief.