CCTV camera capture car bandits robbing woman

Kaieteur News – A robbery of a woman in broad day light was captured on CCTV camera.

The robbery reported took place on Tuesday at D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), while the woman appeared to be awaiting transportation along the public road.

Based on the video seen, a white Toyota 212 car pulled up beside her. It appeared as if the occupants of the car asked her something to which she replied with a hand signal indicating no. The car began to drive off and then stopped after which the driver and two others then rushed out and attacked the woman, the driver grabbing her handbag. The woman managed to free herself and ran but the driver pursued her. As he caught up with her, she turned around and handed him an item which appeared to be a cellphone before sprinting away.

The man attempted to grab her after collecting the cellphone, but she escaped, following which he turned around and walked back speedily to the car and drove off. Police are currently on the lookout for the car and the bandits seen in the video footage.