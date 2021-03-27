Latest update March 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Young Matthew Nandu lands Adidas endorsement through Cricket Zone USA

Mar 27, 2021 Sports

Young batsman Matthew Nandu (right) receives the gear from Alfred Madray, a representative of Cricket Zone USA (Photo: Richard Jagdeo)

Matthew Nandu proudly display his Adidas kit (Photo: Richard Jagdeo)

Emerging Guyanese batsman Matthew Rohan Nandu has become the latest Brand Ambassador of Cricket Zone USA, landing a two-year endorsement deal with global sport brand Adidas.
Cricket Zone USA, North America’s largest cricket retail store, has been on a mission to sign Guyanese talents over the years, with 17-year-old Nandu joining a list that already includes opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, all-rounders Romario Shepherd and Kevin Sinclair and middle-order batsman Kevlon Anderson.
On Thursday (March 25), Nandu, a national Under-17 batsman, received a full Adidas kit from Cricket Zone USA, which is owned by Guyanese entrepreneur and sport enthusiast, Ravi Etwaroo.
Alfred Madray, who made the presentation on behalf of the company, said Etwaroo is passionate about the sport and developing young talents, especially those in his homeland.
Etwaroo is of the belief Nandu has a bright future in the sport, and as such, signing the young man was a no-brainer.
He advised the youth to remain steadfast to his goals, tread the path of discipline and remain grounded regardless of the success that may come his way.
Young Matthew is one of the brightest young batting talents in Guyana, and the left-hander, who speaks with a level of confidence and maturity that belies his age, has his eyes set on one day playing international cricket.
His parents, who now reside in Canada, lived two houses away from the legendary Guyana and West Indies batsman Rohan Kanhai at Port Mourant, Berbice, and naming their son after the cricketing great seemed the natural thing to do.
It is their hope he can achieve the level of greatness Kanhai managed. Matthew himself takes inspiration from legendary pair Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Brian Lara.
On receiving the endorsement, Matthew said: “I’m speechless. I’m thankful for the support. I especially want to thank Ravi for seeing my talent and wanting to support me.”
Matthew’s father, Arjune, played youth and senior cricket for Guyana, and also represented West Indies Youth side in a brief career between 1988 and 1992.
The elder Nandu expressed gratitude to Etwaroo and Cricket Zone USA for their benevolence towards his son, nothing that he has been instilling in the youngster the traits of discipline, commitment and hard work that are so crucial to success in the sport.

